Wednesday’s Pet is BERNIE

Featured Pet: Bernie

Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

Bernie is 7 years old, but does not seem a day over 2. She is full of love and spunk. Bernie loves human interaction, stuffed animals and treats galore. She still has lots of energy but also loves to settle down and sleep the afternoon away. Bernie is an alpha female and gets along great with other non-alpha dogs. She is looking for a special person, or family to love her. Miss Bernie enjoys the car and will make a wonderful companion.

For any questions please contact Icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

If you are interested in Bernie, please fill out an Adopter Profile at:

http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm

and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information:

The Treeing Walker Coonhound is good with children and gets along with other dogs. This breed is easy to train, as they learn from example. They are primarily working and hunting dogs, but make great companion dogs. The breed is loving and eager to please.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown