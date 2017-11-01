Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Upper Marlboro

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a collision in Upper Marlboro that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Isiah Pugh of the 900 block of Forest Drive in Oxon Hill.

On October 24, 2017, at about 1:10 pm, patrol officers were called to the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike for a vehicle collision into a building.

The preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a car heading southbound on Old Crain Hwy attempted to make a left turn onto Marlboro Pike. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of a building. Six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Mr. Pugh succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).