Are you Paying Too Much for Prescription Drugs?

Are you paying a lot more for your generic or off-brand prescriptions?

The state of Maryland wants to hear from you.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh may be able to take legal action to help you if your particular situation falls into the criteria of Maryland’s new prescription drug price gouging law.

CLICK HERE for more information.

The Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative established the Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition in 1999.

Their mission is to educate Marylanders about feasible and effective ways to expand access to quality affordable health insurance for all residents of our state.

Our Health Care for All! Coalition is the state’s largest health care consumer coalition with over 1200 diverse organizational members, including religious, health, community, labor, and business groups from across the state. Their members want to solve Maryland’s health care crisis by winning all Marylanders access to quality and affordable health care.