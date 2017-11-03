Maryland State Police Arrests, Civil Citations and DUI Report for Leonardtown 11/3/2017

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the following incidents:

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: On October 4, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m. TFC J. Mulhearn responded to Exquisite Court, Lexington Park, for a warrant service. While attempting to make contact with the subject listed on the warrant, he detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the residence. When he approached the front door of the residence he observed live suspected marijuana plants in individual planter pots outside the front door in plain view. The plants were seized and he attempted to locate the owner of the residence. At 5:49 p.m., the home owners, Tabatha Lee Hower, 45, and David William Hower, Sr., 50, both of Lexington Park, arrived at the residence. Tabatha Hower was charged with Possession of CDS: Marijuana on a criminal summons. David Hower Sr. was charged with CDS Manufacturing, CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of CDS Marijuana on a criminal summons.

CDS: On September 28, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Detective Sergeant J. Linger was on-duty in the area of MD RT 235 in the area of St. John’s Road, Hollywood, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. D/Sgt. Linger conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Taurus and made contact with the driver, identified as Shaun Michael Dyson, 28 of Virginia. D/Sgt. Linger observed partially burnt hand rolled cigars in plain view inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, and inspection, the cigar contained K2/Spice which is a synthetic marijuana. Mr. Dyson was arrested for possession of CDS– Non marijuana.

CDS: On September 28, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m., TFC J. Mulhearn responded to a motor vehicle collision on MD RT 5, north of MD Rt 249, Callaway, MD. Upon arrival TFC Mulhearn made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Amanda Lyn Wood, 27 of Mechanicsville. While speaking with Ms. Wood, he observed noticeable signs of impairment at which time Standardized Field Sobriety tests were conducted. As a result of the tests, it was determined that Ms. Wood was driving under the influence and was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected Alprazolam, a controlled dangerous substance. Ms. Wood was charged with driving under the influence of CDS and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: On October 3, 2017 at approximately 12:21 a.m., TFC C. DiToto was travelling southbound on MD RT 235 at Pegg Road when he observed a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. TFC DiToto attempted to stop the vehicle on Pegg Road, but it continued. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Pegg Road and Forest Run Drive, TFC DiToto observed the driver throw multiple white bags out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle turned on Westbury Blvd and then stopped at the intersection of Westbury Blvd and Saltmarsh Court. The driver was identified as Marlon Weslee Hill, 46 of Lexington Park. Mr. Hill admitted throwing contraband out of the vehicle. A search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine located in the vehicle as well as a large sum of money on his person. TFC C. Ruth and Deputy Bush returned to the location where the contraband had been thrown from the vehicle and located additional plastic bags of suspected cocaine. Mr. Hill was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS (Crack Cocaine), Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: On October 4, 2017 at approximately 9:45 a.m., while conducting speed enforcement in the area of MD RT 246 at Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, MD, TFC B. Ditoto observed a green Isuzu exceeding the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. TFC Ditoto observed the rear seat passenger acting in a suspicious manner. Upon making contact with the driver, TFC Ditoto observed a pill bottle in plain view and when the front seat passenger identified as Shirley Marie Thompson, 44 of Lexington Park, was looking for the registration in the glovebox, TFC Ditoto noticed another pill bottle which was unlabeled. The rear passenger had no identification and ultimately provided TFC Ditoto with a false name because he had an active warrant. He was identified as Derrick Lee Scott, 31 of Lexington Park. During a probable cause search, numerous small plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine were located. Mr. Scott was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana and False Statement to a Peace Officer. Ms. Thompson was charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana. Both were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Burglary: On October 11, 2017 at 11:30 hours, Trooper D. Coppedge responded to Darcy Lane, Lexington Park, MD for a report of burglary/theft. Upon arrival and making contact with the home owner, it was revealed that an unknown person had stolen his Bersa Thunder .380 handgun and approximately $700 cash from a safe inside the residence. There were no signs of forced entry, the investigation continues.



Name of Arrestee Age City, State Offense Date Arresting Officer Kaitlyn Amber Walker 22 Lusby, MD 10/2/2017 TFC J. Mulhearn Taleigha Loryne Somerville 19 Lexington Park, MD 10/3/2017 TFC D. Coppedge Damato Maurice Butler 26 Great Mills, MD 10/6/2017 Tpr. J. Manning Justin Sean Bean 19 Port Republic, MD 10/6/2017 Tpr J. Manning Megan Michelle Ching 30 Mechanicsville, MD 10/6/2017 TFC J. Mulhearn Haley Nicole Bergendahl 23 Huntingtown, MD 10/9/2017 Tpr. A. Opirhory Kelsey Ann Kinnier 18 Middletown, MD 10/12/2017 Tpr. J. Rutkoski Colin Bishop Murphy 18 Mechanicsville, MD 10/17/2017 TFC C. DiToto Shannon Louise Guy 30 Lusby, MD 10/18/2017 Tpr. M. Posch Madison Brooke Willett 19 Lexington Park, MD 10/20/2017 TFC B. DiToto Patrick Ryan Klock 23 Chaptico, MD 10/20/2017 TFC S. DiToto Taylor Elaine Griffith 19 Lusby, MD 10/20/2017 TFC C. DiToto Cory Demarcus Pinson 38 Lexington Park, MD 10/22/2017 TFC S. DiToto Keith Alphonzo Baskin 29 Great Mills, MD 10/27/2017 Tpr. A. Piscopo-Bann Grayton Medina Walter 21 Hollywood, MD 10/30/2017 Tpr M. Posch

Name Age City, State Offense Date Arresting Officer Hilario Cervantes 50 Collinsville, OK 10/1/2017 TFC D. Coppedge Tyler Nathaniel Hair 24 Mechanicsville, MD 10/3/2017 TFC C.Ditoto Emmanuel Rosario Ojeda 30 Denver, CO 10/4/2017 TFC D. Coppedge Robert Miguel Huici 31 Charlotte Hall, MD 10/4/2017 TFC S. Ditoto Amy S Santoria 50 Antioch, IL 10/5/2017 Cpl. M.Grimes Robert Wilson Barrett 56 California, MD 10/5/2017 Tpr. M. Manning Thomas Eugene Hill 59 Lexington Park, MD 10/5/2017 TFC S. Ditoto Michael Anthony Hall 23 Lexington Park, MD 10/7/2017 Cpl. M. Grimes Terrance Anthony Quille 21 Walforf, MD 10/8/2017 Cpl. M. Grimes George Leon Walker 50 Upper Marlboro, MD 10/8/2017 TFC B. Meurrens Jake John-Patrick McGuire 24 Great Mills, MD 10/12/2017 TFC S. Ditoto Sharmayne Danae Heigh 22 Upper Marlboro, MD 10/13/2017 TFC S. Ditoto Caitlynn Taylor Rader 23 Lexington Park, MD 10/13/2017 Tpr. T. Howard EricT Daniel 55 Irvington, NJ 10/13/2017 TFC B. Ditoto Jeremiah Anton Thomas 37 Chaptico, MD 10/16/2017` TFC B. Meurrens Patricia Ann Swann 62 Lexington Park, MD 10/18/2017 TFC D. Coppedge Darrin Loon Poon 49 La Plata, MD 10/18/2017 Tpr. M. Whitman Lisa Ann Gaddis 50 Hollywood, MD 10/19/2017 Cpl. M. Pitcher James Tolson Walker 44 Brooklet, GA 10/21/2017 TFC B. Ditoto Amanda Brooke Malamphy 25 Lusby, MD 10/21/2017 S/Tpr. E. Evans John Jeffrey Burch 49 Lusby, MD 10/21/2017 TFC S. Ditoto Joseph Leon Davis, Jr. 37 Lexigton Park , MD 10/29/2017 TFC D. Coppedge