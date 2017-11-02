The Law Offices of Thomas E. Pyles, P.A. are Excited to Announce the Newest Addition to Their Team

The Law Offices of Thomas E. Pyles, P.A. is excited to announce the newest addition to their team, Associate Attorney Seun Williams.

Seun Williams is a former Assistant State’s Attorney with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, who litigated over thirty-one (31) jury trials ranging from misdemeanor offenses to serious felonies such as attempted murders. He obtained his B.S. degree in criminal justice from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2007, and obtained his J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2011.

Seun began his career in law as a legal intern with the State’s Attorney’s Office, assumed the role of diversion coordinator after completing law school, and was subsequently promoted to a senior prosecutor in District Court and in the Juvenile Division. He also served as a community prosecutor with the Strategic Investigative Unit (SIU) in Circuit Court. As a community prosecutor with the SIU, he focused on the proactive aspects of criminal justice by attending community meetings and providing residents with vital resources aimed to reduce criminal activity and enhance their quality of life. He hosts lectures and seminars designed to inform the community about their rights as individuals and aid those who have been victimized.

Seun grew up in Fort Washington, Maryland, is married and has one son whom he loves and adores.