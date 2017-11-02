Joseph Wilmer “Bill” Kelly, 82, of Hollywood, MD passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 21, 1935 in St. Mary’s County to the late Robert Lee Kelley and Mary Venita Scriber Kelley.

Bill received his education in the St. Mary’s County school system. He proudly served three years in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1960 as an E5.

He returned to St. Mary’s County and worked as a security guard, waterman and carpenter before beginning his career at Dean Lumber Company. He retired in 2015 after working 30 years as a driver/warehouse worker.

Bill married Elizabeth “Shangie” V. Thompson on August 10, 1957. Together they celebrated 60 loving years of marriage and raised 5 wonderful children. Bill enjoyed fishing, crabbing, playing cards, bowling, gardening and watching his favorite team, the Baltimore Orioles on TV.

Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth Kelly, one son, Joseph Eric Kelly, four daughters, Norma J. Kelly, Lynne A. Kelly, Jacqueline F. Kelly and A. Yvonne Thompson, grandchildren, Shayna L. Martin, Anna N. Powers, Wayne A. Powers Jr. and Kenyan A. Mather, one great grandson, Jeremiah E. Martin, three Aunts, one Uncle, one sister-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Bill was proceeded in death by his brother James Alfred Kelley and his parents, Robert Lee and Venita Kelley.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ray Schmidt at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Bruce Kelley, Larry Thompson, Charles Thompson Jr., Francis Maddox, Francis Bankins and Gary Scriber