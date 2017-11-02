Joseph Ford Hayden, Jr. (Teenyboy), 75 of Callaway, MD, passed away on October 30, 2017 at his residence. Born on June 11, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Irma A. Hayden and Joseph F. Hayden, Sr. Joseph was the loving husband of Sandra L. Hayden, whom he married on October 5, 1968 in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD. Joseph is survived by his children; Victoria Millar (Brett) of Callaway, MD, Sirena Hayden (Brooke) of Callaway, MD, Richard Mandeville of Ridge, MD, son- in- law Jack Hancock, grandchildren; Louis Berry, Jr. , Taylor Hayden, and Rose Hancock. As well as siblings; Mary Catherine Dean, Gloria L. LeDonne, Betty L. Dement, Charles A. Hayden, Patricia A. Smith and Rhonda M. Pope. He was preceded in death by his daughter; Angela Hancock, grandchildren; Heather Hancock and Kerri Hancock. He was a lifetime resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and graduated from Leonardtown High School. Joseph served in the United States Air Force from February 3, 1961 to February 2, 1965 where he received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. He worked for 55 years on his farm. In addition, he was a St. Mary’s Transit Driver for the St. Mary’s Transit System.

Joseph enjoyed; NASCAR, camping with friend and family. Furthermore, he become a snowbird in Florida.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating.

Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Cemetery Great Mills, MD. Pallbearers will be; Michael Shadrick, John Chapman, Dennis Adkins, and Richard Mandeville. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Bucky Hobbs, Sidney Paul, Bear Johnson and Christopher Paul.