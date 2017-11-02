Alfred Fredrick Montrose, III. “Rick”, 68, of California, MD formerly from Virginia Beach, VA passed away on October 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Born on July 17, 1949 in Norfulk, VA, he was the son of the late Doris Jeannette Nash Montrose and Alfred “Fritz” Frederick Montrose both of Virginia Beach, VA. Rick was the loving husband of Constracia “Ching” Montrose of California, MD. Rick is survived by his children; Alfred Frederick “Rick” , Jr of Chesapeake, VA, James R. Montrose of Jacksonville, FL, Rhonda M. Montrose of Virginia Beach, VA, Christian J. Montrose of California, MD, Amanda J. Montrose, FL, and 4 grandchildren. As well as, siblings; Clari Curtis, Kimberly Chafin, Lenal “Butch” Godbout, and Michael “Mike” Montrose. He graduated from Bayside High School in 1967.

Rick served in the United States Navy for 20 years from 1966 to 1988. He earned a Technical Aeronautical Engineering Degree from Emory Riddle School in 1986. Rick was an Aeronautical Engineer for Boeing, retiring in 2005.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Firemen’s prayers recited at 7:00 PM,in the Bay District Vol. Fire Department Social Hall Lexington Park, MD with Chaplain Keith Fairfax will be officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA.