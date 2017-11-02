Alfred A. “Fred” Gonzalez, 85

Alfred A. “Fred” Gonzalez, age 85 of Waldorf, Maryland, died November 1, 2017 at his residence.

Fred was a Veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Korean Conflict and worked as an automobile salesman with dealerships of Hunt Ford, All American, and Tilghman Motors. In his younger years, he worked in sales with Standard Coffee Company. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in White Plains, Maryland, the Elks Lodge and the VFW in Waldorf, Maryland, and was a member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

Son of Bilbinio Gonzalez and Maria Rodriguez Gonzalez. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his daughter, Jean Marie Gonzalez; sons-in-law, Craig Goldsworthy and Charles Jackson; daughter-in-law, Shirley Gonzalez; brother, Richard Leonis; and long-time best friend, Dana Cady.

Husband of 62 years to Barbara Jean Cassell Gonzalez; father of Michael Gonzalez, Sr. (Sue), Rosemarie Goldsworthy and Cynthia Jackson; brother of Trini Kearins (John) and Gloria Leonis; grandfather of Michael Jr. and Michelle; and great-grandfather of Michael III, Courtney, and Ava.

Friends received on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens.