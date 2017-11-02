Timothy Michael Eagan Sr., 63 of Mechanicsville, Maryland died October 31, 2017.

Husband of Leigh Pipes Eagan. Son of Ethel Eagan and the late Raymond Eagan. Sibling of MaryEllen Gillenwater (Chad), Kathy Landon (the late Skip), the late Marty Eagan, Mark Eagan (Karen) and Chrissy Hendrick (Bill). Father of Kara Breck (Andy), Michael Eagan (Brandi), Chris Eagan and Kim Eagan. Grandfather of Zach, Allie, Meghan, Mikey, Emma, Chase, Ava and Alex. Tim had numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim graduated from Bishop Mcnamara in 1971. He enjoyed playing sports throughout his childhood. He went to work for Pepco in 1973. Tim and Leigh eloped on October 11, 1979. They raised their 4 children in St. Mary’s county. Tim coached his sons in sports over the years. He retired in 2010 from NRG after 37 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He loved to vacation in Naples, FL and Disney World. He was an avid Dallas and Orioles fan. Tim enjoyed playing poker with his friends whenever he could.

Friends received on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10AM at First Baptist Church of Waldorf, 10045 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Interment to follow at Wesleyan Memorial Gardens, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Tim’s name are asked to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.