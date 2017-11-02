Blossom Bernice Durmazer, 76

Blossom Bernice Durmazer, age 76 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died October 31, 2017 at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland.

Blossom was a Financial Planner with numerous banks for 40 years.

She was the daughter of Jasper Miller and Etta Sutton Miller. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Saban Durmazer.

Friends received on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 2PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service (La Plata, Maryland).