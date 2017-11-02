Robert “Bobby” Alfred Benz, 72 of Brandywine, MD died on October 28, 2017 at his residence.

Bobby was born on August 5, 1945 in Jamaica, NY to the late Alfred Benz and Lucia D’Alessandro.

Bobby was a mail handler for the United States Postal Service. He served in the United States Marine Corp. He loved all animals.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by one brother Ronald Benz.

Bobby is survived by his brother Gary Benz (Wendy); nephew Christopher Benz; three nieces; Allison Wilmot (Christian), Laura Speicher (William) and Danielle McMath (Jeff); former wife Pamela Benz Platt and extended family and friends.

A Memorial gathering will be on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 5:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646.