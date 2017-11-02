Barbara J. Drake

On Monday, October 30, 2017, Barbara, wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully. Barbara will be forever remembered by her husband, David and her children, Becky Bendure, David Drake II and Deletra Schamle. She will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Richard, Rebecca, Ashley, Josephine, Charles and Matthew.

Barbara was born in Washington D.C. on August 27, 1931. She served on numerous boards and was an active volunteer for many community organizations including St. John’s Episcopal Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church and Fort Foote Elementary School.

She was an incredible woman who touched the lives of everyone she met.

A Celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 9801 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland, 20744 with Reverend Sarah Odderstol presiding.

A repast will immediately follow the service in the parish hall for friends and family to gather and share their memories.