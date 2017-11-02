Augustus W. Bowling, Jr., 77 of Lake City, FL formerly of LaPlata, MD passed away on October 25, 2017 in Lake City, FL.

Born on June 29, 1940 to the late Augustus W. Bowling, Sr. and the late Grace B. Bowling , Augustus is also predeceased by his son, Augustus Bowling, III (Paula); brother Harry Franklin Bowling; and sister, Grace Darling Hoyle.

Augustus is survived by his spouse, Thelma W. Bowling; former spouse, Diane E. Bowling; son, Joseph Bowling (Cara) and Alan Bowling (Debra); step-son, Edward Hantzman (Mary); step-daughter, Debra Marshall (Steve); brother, Stephen Timothy Bowling (Cindy); sister, Ellen Jean Gardiner (George); grandchildren, Christopher James, Joshua Bowling, Samantha Jordan (Will); Mia Bowling; Julian Bowling; Stephanie Masano (Brian); Chelsea Pease (Joel); John Evans and Brittany Evans; and great-grandchildren, Michael Paschal, Anthony Paschal, Colton Pease and Layla Richards.

Augustus was a Charter Member of the Bel Alton Fire Department, serving as an Officer from 1962 to 1974. He was also the Manager of Senators Little League Team and served as President of the Charles Co. Little League for 2 years. He started his career as a salesperson with Rock Creek Cola, worked at A&P Store, Grand Union Royal Crown Cola and retired from Washington Coca Cola Bottling Co. He enjoyed playing cards and loved baseball.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 2-4PM and from 6-8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10AM at LaPlata United Methodist Church (3 Port Tobacco Rd., LaPlata); Interment to follow Service at Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman Rd., Waldorf, MD). Pallbearers: George & Michael Gardiner, Steven Bowling, Brian Pascal, John Evans and Joel Pease; Honorary: Julian & Joshua Bowling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Jude House, Inc. (9505 Crain Hwy., Bel Alton, MD 20611). Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.