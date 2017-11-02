Arthur Edward Murphy “Pete” 83

Arthur Edward Murphy “Pete” of Clinton, MD passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the age of 83.

Born in Washington, DC one of eight children to Mildred (Dodson) Murphy & Gerald Joseph Murphy, now deceased.

Pete grew up in Washington, DC, attending and graduating from St. Theresa Catholic School and Bell Vocational School. As a master electrician, Pete worked for the federal government, on Capitol Hill for 35 years. After retiring, he went to work at the Dominican House of Studies for 14 years, retiring in 2013.

Pete’s free time was devoted to helping others, working on cars; especially antique cars and his love for animals, even those in the wild. Recently, he became friends with a group of wild turkeys.

Beloved husband to Estrella Murphy for 33 years; loving father of Timothy Murphy (Becky) of Roanoke, VA; dear brother of Rose Marie Lee (J.B.) of Houston, TX and the late Joseph Murphy, Phillip “Sonny” Murphy, Loretta Wilkinson, Martin Murphy, Pauline Neilan, Frances Michalak; cherished uncle of Randy Wilkinson, Henry Michalak (Patty), Alice Daras (Mike), Joann Garcia, Bill Michalak, the late Donald “Jerry” Neilan, Doreen Desport (Nick), Deanna Pineda, Michele Freeman (Charles) and Jerome Pineda and the late Michael Murphy.