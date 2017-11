Peacefully on Friday, October 27, 2017, Ethel L. Baton, went home to be with the Lord. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD. Interment immediately following at Heritage Cemetery in Waldorf, MD.

This entry was posted on November 5, 2017 at 11:26 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.