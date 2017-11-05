On Saturday, October 28, 2017, James Moore entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joan; loving children Kristi (Aaron) Locks, Nicole Moore, Malaysia Moore; brothers, Rodney (Carolyn) Moore, Kenneth (Victoria) Moore, Edwin Moore, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Moore; three adorable grandchildren, Eryn, Ashley, and Asa Locks and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of service 11:30 am at Reid Temple, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd, Glenn Dale, MD. Interment immediately following, MD Veteran Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.