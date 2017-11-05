James Lewis Allingham, 79, Lt. Col., USMC (ret) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 30, 2017 in Waldorf, Maryland.

He was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on January 21, 1938.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Raymond and Labirta Ruth (Reed) Allingham, sons James Lewis Allingham, Jr and John Slarb, Grandson Dakota James Allingham, and his wife of 30 years Carol Kay (Johnson) Allingham.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Nora Ruth Dearing (Stanley), Grandchildren Sandra Marie Dearing Wolf and Danielle Ann Dearing, daughter Christina Stovall (Michael), Grandchildren Bobby and Mikey Stovall (Ashleigh) and Great Grandson Jake, Sister Donna Sue Allingham Rivas (Bob), niece Heather Polifka-Rivas (Karl) Great nephew Henry Lewis Polifka-Rivas and Great niece Ruby James Polifka-Rivas. Additional family members include Granddaughter Shawna Slarb and Great-Grandchildren Alizay and Niquey, Granddaughter Crystal (Sam) and Great-Grandchildren Kiera and Dylan, and Granddaughter Kimberly Barncastle (Layne). Daughter Susan Rodgers (Archie), Grandchildren Rob Brooks and Sherry Brennan and her child Brianna, daughter Elizabeth Springer-Williamson (Jerry), Grandchildren Steven, Amber (Josh) and their children Cyara, Jayden, Joshua, Kynzee, and Jacob, Grandson Joey (Nicole), and their children Izzy and Bryan. He is also survived by his first wife, Sandra Diane Allingham.

Jim is also survived by his loyal and loving companion, Precious, a Collie.

A special thank you to Jim’s dear friends Zoe and Donnie Yarbough. They have been neighbors and great friends to him for 30 years.

Jim attended grades 1-12 in Las Vegas, New Mexico and graduated from Robertson High School in 1956. While in high school he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track (all with one pair of converse sneakers).

Jim won a Naval ROTC scholarship when he graduated from high school and selected University of Oklahoma as his college of choice. He attended for 1-1/2 years before making the decision to join the Marine Corp.

Some of the happiest days of Jim’s life were spent as a soldier in his beloved Marine Corp of which he retired as a career Marine in 1988 after servicing nearly 30 years. The military suited his sense of order and his code of loyalty to his Country. Jim proudly served and represented his country in two tours of duty in Vietnam and he traveled to the far East and many other countries during his service. Additionally, Jim received the following awards for his service as a Marine:

Bronze Star w/V, Meritious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (2 w/V), Navy Achievement Medal (2 w/V), Meritious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal w/4*, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal 60-, Presidential Unit Citation w/1*, Navy Unit Commendation w/1*, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm & Frame, Overseas Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Jim played on the Marine Corps Devil Dog Football (Semi-Pro) team 1959-1960.

Post-USMC, Jim was a University of Maryland graduate, 1991, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Jim worked for Booz Allen Hamilton from 1992 to 2008. He retired as a supporting manager of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and Production and Distribution Manager for Deputy Director for Mission Support (NRO).

Wife Kay and he spent a lot of time in their Fifth Wheel camping in various locations from Canada to Florida. Jim enjoyed fly fishing. As a young man, his Dad taught him all the tricks of fly fishing and hunting (deer, elk, antelope, turkey, grouse, quail, dove and the deadly cotton-tail rabbit).

He was an avid Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals, Washington Wizards and University of Maryland Football and Basketball fan, among other sports. In recent years, it wasn’t uncommon to see him attending a Nationals, Wizards game or even NCAA March Madness tournaments at the Verizon Center. He also thoroughly enjoyed reading and had a vast book collection.

We will forever miss your smiling face, sense of humor, kindness, love for all, and insightful advice and guidance in our lives.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 6, 2017 from 10:00am till time of service at 12PM @ Huntt Funeral Home with burial with full military honors Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Piscataway Church, Clinton, Maryland. ‘Semper Fi’ ‘Ooh Rah’