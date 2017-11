Herman L. “Ed” Edwards, Jr., 78, of Solomons, MD passed away on September 13, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

Born September 15, 1938 in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Herman L. Edwards, Sr. and Mary (Whitehead) Edwards.

Ed was a member of the U.S. Air Force for twenty years, serving in Vietnam and retiring in 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Edwards, five children, grandchildren and many friends. He loved you all.