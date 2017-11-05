Levi Willey, Sr., 89, formerly of Fruitland, MD and most recently of La Plata, MD passed away peacefully at Sagepoint Senior Living Services on Sunday, October 29, 2017. He had been in declining health for the past year.

Levi was born, August 28, 1928 in Sewards, MD to the late Joseph Willey, Jr. and Estella Olivia Mills.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1947 to 1950, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He married Mary Etta Elliott on December 29, 1948; they were married 61 years before her passing in January 2010. After leaving the service he went to work at the A&P where he learned the trade of meat-cutting. He became a meat manager there and later joined Giant Food, Inc for 23 years. Upon his retirement he purchased a farm and raised crops and broilers.

He was actively involved in St. John’s Methodist Church and later Delmarva Evangelistic Church and retired from the Fruitland Lions Club after 30 years. His primary interests were family, church and friends. He always had a ready smile, a sense of humor and a positive attitude.

He is survived by his children: Carolyn Willey Core and her husband Joel K. Core of La Plata, MD; Levi Willey, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline Sue Willey of Port Republic, MD; grandchildren: Candace Hume and her husband, Christopher Hume of La Plata, MD, and Logan Willey and her companion Christopher Dalpra of Ocean City, MD.; a sister, Ruth Willey Evans of Williamsburg, VA., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Ray Willey, Joseph Byrd Willey, and Guy Wilbur Willey, all from Cambridge, MD and sisters: Edna Willey Wheatley of Milford, DE, Ruby Willey Abbott, Helen Willey Walk formerly from Hurlock, MD and Anna Mae Willey Marsh all from Cambridge, MD.

A Celebration of Life Service to commemorate his life will be held at Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 407 E. Gordy Road, Salisbury, MD, 21802 on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. A Gathering for Friends and family will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the church until the Service. A luncheon in Levi’s memory will be held to follow the Service at Delmarva Evangelistic Church’s Fellowship Hall.