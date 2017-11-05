Ruth Elizabeth Stubbs, 69, of Capitol Heights, MD passed away November 1, 2017 at George Washington University Hospital. She was born in Washington, DC July 20, 1948 to Clarence E. and Catherine B. Mayhew. Ruth was employed as a grocery store bakery manager until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Eddie Mayhew. She is survived by Robert J. Stubbs of Chesapeake Beach, children Robert J. Stubbs, Jr. and his wife Marlene of Capitol Heights, Tina M. Stubbs and Kevin W. Stubbs, both of Chesapeake Beach, and Stacy L. Stubbs of Capitol Heights, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and sisters Roberta G. Vermillion of North Carolina, Marie Hardesty and her husband Ralph and Phyllis A. Moran, both of Lothian.