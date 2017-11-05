John T. Boertlein, 90

John T. Boertlein, of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at home at the age of 90.

John was born in Washington, DC to Elizabeth [Puder] and Leonard Boertlein. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

John was a self-employed stain glass maker. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, yard work, fishing, boating, bowling and hunting. Any day was a good day for John as long as he was outdoors.

He was the beloved husband for 68 years of Josephine [Gioffre] Boertlein and the loving father of Joyce Moreland (John), Judy Martin, Jed A. Boertlein (Judy), Jennifer Boertlein and the late Jack Boertlein, Jr. He was the devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Celia Boertlein and numerous other family members.

Family invites friends to Mount Calvary Anglican Church, 812 Mount Zion Marlboro Road, Lothian, MD 20711 on Wednesday, November 8th from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in church cemetery.