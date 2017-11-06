Prince George’s County Police Department Investigates Fatal Crash in Accokeek

The Prince George’s County Police Department, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash early in Accokeek.

Investigators are trying to identify a male passenger who fled the scene after the crash. He is described as an African American male with dreadlocks, possibly wearing a black jacket.

On Friday, November 3, 2017, at approximately 3:40 am, patrol officers responded to Livingston Road and Horizon View Place for a crash involving a 2017 Mercedes GL300. When the officers arrived, they discovered the driver, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Michael Lyons of Rolling Tree Road in Accokeek, deceased. It is unknown whether the passenger who left the scene suffered any injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals the car was heading northbound on Livingston Road when for reasons which remain under investigation, it crossed the center lines, struck a curb and ultimately ended up in a wooded area.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).