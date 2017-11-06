Juvenile Arrests for St. Mary’s County – 11/6/2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Arrests.

No further information is available at this time.

10/11/17- Juvenile female, age 11, was charged with Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.

10/16/17- Juvenile female, age 15, of Lusby, was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Driving W/O License by Cpl. Seyfried# 217.

10/20/17- Juvenile male, age 12, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

10/26/17- Juvenile female, age 15, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.

10/25/17- Juvenile male, age 11, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Muschette# 303.

10/26/17- Juvenile female, age 13, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.

10/27/17- Juvenile male, age 13, of Lexington Park, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Robinson# 332.

10/30/17- Juvenile female, age 15, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 56446-17

10/30/17- Juvenile male, age 14, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 57076-17

10/31/17- Juvenile male, age 16, of California, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 57437-17

10/31/17- Juvenile female, age 15, of Hollywood, was charged with Assault by Cpl. Maloy# 137. CASE# 57331-17

10/16/17- Juvenile male, age 17, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274. CASE# 53801-17

10/16/17- Juvenile male, age 15, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274.

10/17/17- Juvenile male, age 17, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274.

10/17/17- Juvenile male, age 15, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274.

10/17/17- Juvenile female, age 13, from Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Dep. Bush# 318.

10/17/17- Juvenile female, age 13, from Piney Point, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. C. Beyer# 246.

10/17/17- Juvenile male, age 13, from Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

10/18/17- Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242.

10/18/17- Juvenile male, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242.

10/19/17- Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operation by DFC. Gaskill# 274.

10/20/17- Juvenile male, age 11, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Maguire# 171.

10/21/17- Juvenile female, age 17, of Leonardtown, was charged with Driving Without a License and Failure of Driver to Stop After Unattended Vehicle Damage Accident by Dep. J. Smith# 306.

10/6/17- Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

10/8/17- Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare# 307.

10/8/17- Juvenile female, age 16, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Holdsworth# 305.