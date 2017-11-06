License Your Pets in Calvert County at Discounted Price Nov. 13-17

Pet owners in Calvert County who need to license their dogs and cats can take advantage of Calvert County Animal Control’s annual Amnesty Week scheduled for Nov. 13-17 and get their pets licensed at a discount.

The reduced fee for spayed and neutered pets is $3 each. The fee for non-spayed and non-neutered pets is $10. The regular prices are $7 and $20, respectively.

Bring cash or a check, along with a copy of the pet’s current rabies certification and proof of spay or neuter if applicable, to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, located at 30 Church St. in Prince Frederick during Amnesty Week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Calvert County residents who own dogs and cats are legally required to license their pets. As part of the licensing process, every dog and cat must also be vaccinated for rabies.

“Pet owners are required to license their cats and dogs to ensure public health and safety,” shared Calvert County Department of Public Safety Chief Animal Control Officer Craig Dichter. “Pet licensing and up-to-date vaccinations can help us avoid an outbreak of rabies in the county.” Licensing also helps animal control officers reunite lost pets with their owners, he added, and failure to license pet dogs and cats could result in a $50 fine per incident.

For more information call Calvert County Animal Control at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526. or visit online.