Solar Canopy Work to Begin at Charles County Government Building and Courthouse

Solar canopy Work will begin on November 10, 2017, at the County Government Building and Courthouse. Parking lots will be impacted starting November 13.

The work on the installation of solar canopies at the parking lots for the Government Building, Circuit Court, and District Court will begin on Friday, Nov. 10, with impacts to all three parking lots after 5 p.m. Work will continue on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Construction work beginning on or about Monday, Nov. 13, will extend into weekday business hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and create limited parking during these hours. Various areas of the parking lots will be intermittently blocked off for periods of one to two weeks at a time. Additional parking options and relocation of parking spots will occur.

The solar canopies will provide environmental benefits, reduce electricity costs, and provide shading over parking spaces. The Department of Public Works will provide additional details as the project progresses. Visit our website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty/, or Twitter page at www.Twitter.com/CharlesCoMD for updates. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

