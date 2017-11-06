Waldorf Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Production of Child Pornography

A federal grand jury returned a ten-count indictment on October 30, 2017, charging the Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, with Sexual Exploitation of Minors for the Purpose of Producing Child Pornography.

The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington, Sr.; Sheriff Troy D. Berry of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office; Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Baltimore.

According to the indictment, from the period of January 1, 2014 to December 22, 2016, Bell did knowingly employ, use, persuade, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in any sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and the visual depiction was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer. Bell is charged with committing this offense against ten minors.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings. An initial appearance and arraignment are scheduled in United States District Court for November 7, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning thanked the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, and HSI. Mr. Schenning also commended Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy F. Hagan and Joseph R. Baldwin of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, who are prosecuting this case.