Mechanicsville Woman Arrested for DUI After Motor Vehicle Collision in Callaway

November 6, 2017
Amanda Lyn Wood, 27 of Mechanicsville

On Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Trooper First Class J. Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on MD Route 5, north of MD Route 249, in Callaway.

Upon arrival TFC Mulhearn made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Amanda Lyn Wood, 27 of Mechanicsville.

While speaking with Wood, he observed noticeable signs of impairment at which time Standardized Field Sobriety tests were conducted. As a result of the tests, it was determined that Wood was driving under the influence and was placed under arrest.

A search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected Alprazolam, a controlled dangerous substance.

Wood was charged with driving under the influence of CDS and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

10 Responses to Mechanicsville Woman Arrested for DUI After Motor Vehicle Collision in Callaway

  1. Jeeper Creeper on November 6, 2017 at 6:39 am

    So pretty.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on November 6, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Aren’t junkies great? Taking out unsuspecting victims every day.

    Reply
  3. Just Saying on November 6, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Girl needs to get to the post office and get a zip code for what is over her eyebrow.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    The face of a loser!!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on November 6, 2017 at 7:46 am

    This woman has several open traffic violations, what she is doing driving to begin with is beyond me.

    Reply
  6. Unknown on November 6, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Why is she smiling? Maybe she is happy to get a free nights stay at the hotel detention center….

    Reply
  7. xMosquito on November 6, 2017 at 8:52 am

    At least she seems happy about it in the mugshot, thank goodness!

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on November 6, 2017 at 11:44 am

    She has pickled herself with so many drugs her hair is starting to turn green, or maybe that is mold.

    Reply
  9. Adam 12 on November 6, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    YIKES!

    Reply
  10. Rob Stark on November 6, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I see she is working on her Meth face!

    Reply

