Mechanicsville Woman Arrested for DUI After Motor Vehicle Collision in Callaway

On Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Trooper First Class J. Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on MD Route 5, north of MD Route 249, in Callaway.

Upon arrival TFC Mulhearn made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Amanda Lyn Wood, 27 of Mechanicsville.

While speaking with Wood, he observed noticeable signs of impairment at which time Standardized Field Sobriety tests were conducted. As a result of the tests, it was determined that Wood was driving under the influence and was placed under arrest.

A search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected Alprazolam, a controlled dangerous substance.

Wood was charged with driving under the influence of CDS and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center.