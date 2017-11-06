Traffic Stop in Lexington Park Leads to Drug Charges for Two

November 6, 2017
Shirley Marie Thompson, 44, and Derrick Lee Scott, 3,1 both of Lexington Park

On October 4, 2017 at approximately 9:45 a.m., while conducting speed enforcement in the area of MD RT 246 at Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, Trooper First Class B. Ditoto observed a green Isuzu exceeding the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop.

TFC Ditoto observed the rear seat passenger acting in a suspicious manner.  Upon making contact with the driver, TFC Ditoto observed a pill bottle in plain view and when the front seat passenger identified as Shirley Marie Thompson, 44 of Lexington Park, was looking for the registration in the glovebox, TFC Ditoto noticed another pill bottle which was unlabeled.  The rear passenger had no identification and ultimately provided TFC Ditoto with a false name because he had an active warrant. He was identified as Derrick Lee Scott, 31 of Lexington Park.

During a probable cause search, numerous small plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine were located.  Mr. Scott was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana and False Statement to a Peace Officer. Ms. Thompson was charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana.

Scott and Thompson were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.


Derrick Lee Scott, 31 of Lexington Park.

Shirley Marie Thompson, 44 of Lexington Park

11 Responses to Traffic Stop in Lexington Park Leads to Drug Charges for Two

  1. Gary on November 6, 2017 at 6:19 am

    They found Jimmy Hoffa

    Reply
  2. emalie on November 6, 2017 at 6:38 am

    we need “Live PD” here!!

    Reply
  3. what the what on November 6, 2017 at 7:11 am

    is that a dude? cuz dude look like a lady

    Reply
  4. Malcolm X on November 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Racist cops pulled these fine upstanding women over for nothing and probably planted the drugs on them.

    Reply
  5. TellItLikeItIs on November 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    THATS A MAN…BABY!!!

    Reply
  6. SeaWorld Talent Scout on November 6, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Walrus and Manatee

    Reply
  7. St Mary's is gross on November 6, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Jeeze they are super ugly lol

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on November 6, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Smart, riding dirty at well above the speed limit. No pity here, play stupid games and win stupid prizes.

    Reply
  9. Jive on November 6, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Wtf

    Reply
  10. Heather on November 6, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Derrick is sporting those Grinch eyebrows

    Reply
  11. Delonte on November 6, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony…..oh lord why can’t we? Without the drugs and open warrants, of course! You feel me?

    Reply

