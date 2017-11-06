Traffic Stop in Lexington Park Leads to Drug Charges for Two

On October 4, 2017 at approximately 9:45 a.m., while conducting speed enforcement in the area of MD RT 246 at Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, Trooper First Class B. Ditoto observed a green Isuzu exceeding the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop.

TFC Ditoto observed the rear seat passenger acting in a suspicious manner. Upon making contact with the driver, TFC Ditoto observed a pill bottle in plain view and when the front seat passenger identified as Shirley Marie Thompson, 44 of Lexington Park, was looking for the registration in the glovebox, TFC Ditoto noticed another pill bottle which was unlabeled. The rear passenger had no identification and ultimately provided TFC Ditoto with a false name because he had an active warrant. He was identified as Derrick Lee Scott, 31 of Lexington Park.

During a probable cause search, numerous small plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine were located. Mr. Scott was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana and False Statement to a Peace Officer. Ms. Thompson was charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana.

Scott and Thompson were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

