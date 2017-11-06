Indian Head Man Arrested on Multiple Gun Charges After Traffic Stop

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Trooper First Class Jeans from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack stopped a white Chevy Camaro on northbound Route 210 at Route 227 in Indian Head, for an equipment violation.

The vehicle made a u-turn and continued to drive thru the Burger King parking lot where the driver was observed leaning over towards the glove box area as the vehicle continued thru the parking lot and eventually stopping in the Napa Auto Parts parking lot.

Upon contact with the driver, Dean S. Tobin, 24, of Indian Head, the odor of Marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed a loaded Ruger P95 9mm handgun with a round chambered, off safe and 7 rounds in the magazine in the glove box. The Ruger’s serial number was filled off and unreadable.

Tobin was arrested, and transported to the the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Handgun in Vehicle

Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm

Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition

Obliterate Manufacture Serial Number on a Firearm

Possess a firearm being a person who is a respondent against whom a current

Protective Order has been entered.