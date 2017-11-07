Stuff the Squad Event Scheduled in Lexington Park

The public is invited to help the COPs UNIT load the trunk of a vintage SQUAD CAR!

On Saturday, November 25, 2017, from 10am to 4pm, the Lexington Park COPs UNIT will host a “STUFF THE SQUAD” food drive at the COP’s office located at 21614 Great Mills Road.

The goal is to stock the shelves of ALL Lexington Park food pantries in time for the holiday season with non perishable canned or boxed foods and other items such as diapers and baby wipes. All donations will be divided equally between food pantries.

The COPs UNIT will also be collecting gently used or new coats, scarves, hats, and gloves.

As always, this is a kid friendly event, so stop by and meet the members of the COPs UNIT. There will be balloons, give-a-ways, and kids are welcome to take a free book home from our COPs Office Little Library.

