St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests and Warrants – 11/7/2017

10/14/17-DFC. Tirpak responded to the 48000 block of Chisleytown Road, in St. Inigoes, for a reported assault/theft. Investigation revealed suspect Jonathan Lee Lynch, age 20, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim and stole property. Suspect Lynch was located and arrested; Lynch was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 54447-17 10/14/17-Cpl. Carberry responded to the 27000 block of Cox Drive, in Mechanicsville, for a report of a disturbance. The suspect Jerry Leslie Blackley, age 28, of Mechanicsville, was on scene and acting in a disorderly manner. Blackley was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct. CASE# 54450-17

10/16/17-Cpl. Knott responded to the 41000 block of Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown, for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed suspect Keith Demarr Young, age 32, of Waldorf, had assaulted the victim. Young was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54593-17 10/16/17-Dep. Payne responded to the 41000 block of Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown, for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed suspect Jonathan Albert Anderson, age 27, of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim. Anderson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54696-17

10/17/17-DFC. Potter responded to the 22000 block of Grand Harvest Lane, in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed suspect Kenya Shondrea Mumphrey, age 18, of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim. Mumphrey was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54797-17 10/14/17-Carla Evette Blanton, age 47, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Driving While Revoked on Out of State License by Dep. Robinson# 332 CASE# 54350-17

10/14/17-Mark Wayne Williams, age 49, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation and Failing to Pay Deferred Payment by DFC. Shulz# 258. CASE# 54471-17 10/16/17-Patrick Shawn Daley, age 28, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and CDS Possession Not Marijuana by Cpl. Reppel# 141

10/16/17-Michael Anthony McCoy, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Driving on Suspended License, and Driving on a Revoked License by Dep. Payne# 320. CASE# 54688-17 10/16/17-Howard Arthur Miller III, age 36, of Maddox, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Resist/Interfere w/Arrest by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE# 54693-17

0/16/17-Charles Anthony Gegor, age 40, of Mechanicsville, was charged with FTA/Burglary, Theft, and Property Destruction by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 54717-17 On 10/11/17, Deputy Bare responded to the 45000 block of Church Street, in California, for a reported assault. The victim alleged the suspect, James Edward Brooks, age 59, of California, placed his hands on the victim’s neck, and pointed at BB gun at the victim. Suspect Brooks was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 53913-17

On 10/12/17, Deputy Shelko responded to the 21000 block of Gerard’s Cove Road, in Avenue, for a reported assault. The victim advised the suspect Rhawnie Katherina Norris, age 33 of Abell, assaulted the victim by punching and biting the victim. Suspect Norris was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 53934-17 10/12/17-Michael Antoine Johnson. age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Failure to Appear by Deputy Budd# 325. CASE# 54193-17

10/12/17- Sadiyah Mone Vaughan, age 20, of Hollywood, was charged with Failure to Appear/Violation Exparte/Protective Order, by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 54040-17 Drug Arrest- On 10/9/17, Dep. Budd responded to the 26000 block of Stone Corner Lane, in Mechanicsville, regarding a welfare check. Suspect Charles Robert Hyde, age 27, of Hollywood, was located inside a vehicle. CDS and CDS paraphernalia were observed in the vehicle. Hyde was arrested and charged with CDS Possession and CDS Possession -Paraphernalia. CASE# 53437-17

10/09/17- Joseph William Young, age 62, of Lexington Park was charged with FTA/Alcoholic Beverage/Retail Area by Dep. Ball# 315 CASE# 53450-17 10/09/17- John Thomas Heiston, age 34, of Lusby, was charged with Violation of Probation and two outstanding child support warrants by Cpl. Seyfried# 217 CASE# 53449-17

10/09/17- Becky Sue Booth, age 40, with no fixed address, was charged with five outstanding warrants from Allegheny County; three warrants were for Retail Theft, and the remaining two warrants were for Burglary and Possess of Contraband Substance. Warrants served by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 53475-17 10/10/17- Machiaveli Tyzhae Savoy, age 19, of Lexington Park, was charged via Circuit Court Indictment for multiple handgun violation charges by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 53578-17

10/10/17-Tony Eugene Young, age 50, of Leonardtown, was charged with First Degree Assault by Dfc. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 53638-17 (No Photo Available) 10/10/17-Mark Anthony Wathen, age 66, of Loveville, was charged with Sexual Assault by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 53637-17

10/10/17-Ludwig Johannas Scott, age 40, of Laurel, was charged with Failure to Appear by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 53632-17 10/10/17- Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 53628-17

10/10/17-Mark Andrew Alvey, age 25, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault First Degree by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 53632-17 10/21/17- Ricardo Andres Vasquez, age 25, of Louisiana, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While Intoxicated by DFC. Potter# 255 CASE# 55736-17

Assault- On 10/20/17, Cpl. Foor responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect Walead Othman, age 50, of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim resulting in the victim sustaining a laceration. Othman was charged with Assault 1st and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55580-17 Assault- On 10/21/17, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 23000 block of Winterberry Lane, in California, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect Zachery Allen Sparshott, age 21, of California, assaulted the victim by punching and choking the victim. Sparshott was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55594-17 (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On 10/21/17, Dep. McClure responded to the 46000 block of Orchid Lane, in Park Hall, for a reported disturbance. Investigation revealed Suspect Joseph Louis Dumpson, age 30, of Park Hall, assaulted the victim, causing injury. Dumpson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55646-17 Weapon Violation- On 10/21/17, DFC. McCuen was conducting security at the 42000 block of Fairgrounds Road, in Leonardtown, when he made contact with Suspect Stephen William Sonntag, age 27, of Leonardtown. It was discovered Sonntag was in possession of a set of brass knuckles. Sonntag was arrested and charged with Possession of a Concealed Dangerous Weapon. CASE# 55676-17

Assault- On 10/22/17, Dep. Bare responded to the 46000 block of South Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect Shatara Shanille Bowen age 23, of Lexington Park, bit and struck the victim, causing injury. Bowen was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55737-17 Violation of Protective Order- On 10/22/17, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 21000 block of Manon Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported violation of a protective order. Suspect John Antonio Proctor, age 26, of Lexington Park, was located on scene in direct violation of the order; Proctor was placed under arrest. CASE# 55771-17

Burglary- On 10/22/17, Dep. Muschette responded to the 43000 block of Riverside Drive, in Hollywood, for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed Suspect David Arthur Johnson, age 25, of Hollywood, forced entry into the victim’s residence and removed property. Johnson was arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, and Destruction of Property. CASE# 55793-17 Assault- On 10/22/17, Cpl. Kirkner responded to the 28000 block of Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect Jackie Lorraine McKeever, age 33, of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim, causing injury. McKeever was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 55831-17

10/20/17- Roy Christopher Adams, age 51, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Theft , by Cpl. Flerlage# 241 CASE# 55467-17 10/20/17- Katherine Margaret Teacher, age 36, of Port Republic, was charged with FTA/Bad Check by Cpl. Nelson# 202. CASE# 55498-17

10/20/17- Ashley Nicole Young, age 30, of Great Mills, was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, Trespassing, and Rogue and Vagabond by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 55559-17 10/21/17- Jerome Daniels, age 40, no fixed address, was charged with Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Potter# 255. CASE# 55588-17

10/21/17- Gary Victor Shubrooks Jr., age 26, of St. Inigoes, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 55715-17 10/22/17- Lance Allan Jones, age 29, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft, and Theft Scheme, by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 55748-17