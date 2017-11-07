Missing Person – Calvert County – 81-Year-Old Male Suffers from Dementia

Ernest Cleo Tolley is a 81 year old white male who suffers from dementia.

Tolley was last seen on Tuesday, November 6, 2017, at a residence located on Holland Drive, in Huntingtown.

He was last seen wearing glasses, brown pants, brown shoes, brown T-shirt with a deer emblem, light blue jacket and possibly wearing blue VFW baseball hat.

He may be traveling in a green 2013 Toyota Highlander with a MD tag of 02368CF..

Tolley SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA

If seen, contact 9-1-1 or 410-535-2800

MSP Case #: 17-MSP-047378

