Drug Bust in North Beach Results in Two Arrests

During the month of October, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a Search and Seizure warrant at 8929 Erie Avenue, North Beach.

Emergency Medical Services personnel and Sheriff’s Office Deputies had responded to this residence several times in the recent past for opiate overdoses.

During the execution of the search warrant numerous subjects were encountered inside and outside of the residence.

Several of them were detained as part of the search warrant.

Michael Brodie, 49, of Waldorf, and Cara Simms, 27, of Brandywine, were arrested on scene and charged with multiple CDS violations to include Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (heroin, prescription pills, crack-cocaine, and powdered cocaine).

Items seized during the search warrant included:

8.1 grams of crack-cocaine

8.2 grams of powdered cocaine

Several crushed Xanax pills

8.1 grams of heroin

31 Amphetamine pills

91 Alprazolam pills

7 Adderall pills

122 Oxycodone pills of varying dosage

29 Tramadol pills

$1,066 in currency

2011 Chrysler 300

Multiple cell phones

Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “This investigation is a direct result of the hard work of the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”

