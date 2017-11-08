Drug Bust in North Beach Results in Two Arrests

During the month of October, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a Search and Seizure warrant at 8929 Erie Avenue, North Beach.
Emergency Medical Services personnel and Sheriff’s Office Deputies had responded to this residence several times in the recent past for opiate overdoses.
During the execution of the search warrant numerous subjects were encountered inside and outside of the residence.
Several of them were detained as part of the search warrant.
Michael Brodie, 49, of Waldorf, and Cara Simms, 27, of Brandywine, were arrested on scene and charged with multiple CDS violations to include Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (heroin, prescription pills, crack-cocaine, and powdered cocaine).
Items seized during the search warrant included:
- 8.1 grams of crack-cocaine
- 8.2 grams of powdered cocaine
- Several crushed Xanax pills
- 8.1 grams of heroin
- 31 Amphetamine pills
- 91 Alprazolam pills
- 7 Adderall pills
- 122 Oxycodone pills of varying dosage
- 29 Tramadol pills
- $1,066 in currency
- 2011 Chrysler 300
- Multiple cell phones
Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “This investigation is a direct result of the hard work of the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”
