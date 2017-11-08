Drug Bust in North Beach Results in Two Arrests

November 8, 2017
Michael Brodie, 49, of Waldorf, and Cara Simms, 27, of Brandywine

During the month of October, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a Search and Seizure warrant at 8929 Erie Avenue, North Beach.

Emergency Medical Services personnel and Sheriff’s Office Deputies had responded to this residence several times in the recent past for opiate overdoses.

During the execution of the search warrant numerous subjects were encountered inside and outside of the residence.

Several of them were detained as part of the search warrant.

Michael Brodie, 49, of Waldorf, and Cara Simms, 27, of Brandywine, were arrested on scene and charged with multiple CDS violations to include Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute  (heroin, prescription pills, crack-cocaine, and powdered cocaine).

Items seized during the search warrant included:

  • 8.1 grams of crack-cocaine
  • 8.2 grams of powdered cocaine
  • Several crushed Xanax pills
  • 8.1 grams of heroin
  • 31 Amphetamine pills
  • 91 Alprazolam pills
  • 7 Adderall pills
  • 122 Oxycodone pills of varying dosage
  • 29 Tramadol pills
  • $1,066 in currency
  • 2011 Chrysler 300
  • Multiple cell phones

Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “This investigation is a direct result of the hard work of the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”

7 Responses to Drug Bust in North Beach Results in Two Arrests

  1. joe on November 8, 2017 at 10:20 am

    This is what is wrong with world drugs taking over. Make a example of both of them put them under the jail and or in the ground. Worthless is what you call both of them. How about a job and work like everybody else. @@@@ has to end.

    Reply
  2. Adam 12 on November 8, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Pure trash. Article fails to mention Brodie was released on $50,000 bond and Simms released after posting $100. They are walking free today.

    Reply
  3. TellItLikeItIs on November 8, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Is it funny that the drug dealers didn’t even spring for the good sandwich bags?

    I was wondering who was keeping all the dollar stores in business around here!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 8, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    A Chrysler 300?? Say it aint so

    Reply
  5. CountyBoy on November 8, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    What a fine display!

    Bet the cops called in an evidence decor specialist for this pic.

    And Cara? He could be your dad. Well – not bio, but you get it.

    Reply
  6. MathProfessor on November 8, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I only count $1062 in the pic. Did someone borrow a couple bucks for some donuts?

    Reply
  7. Charles on November 8, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    That’s what happens when you get involved with someone old enough to be your dad

    Reply

