Recreation and Parks Announces Project to Replace the Great Mills Pool Bubble

The Department of Recreation & Parks is set to replace the bubble at the Great Mills Pool. The project includes the total replacement of the inflatable bubble structure, new doors and supporting air handling units. New LED lighting will be installed to enhance visibility inside the replacement structure.

Work is tentatively scheduled to be done between March 5 and March 16, 2018. Dates are subject to change based on factors such as weather and/or construction delays.

For more information or questions please contact Recreation & Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.