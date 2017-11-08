Waldorf Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Cocaine

On Monday, November 6, 2017 United States District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Darryl Michael Franklin, a/k/a “D”, age 43, of Waldorf, to 20 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, to run concurrent to that sentence, for Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Karl C. Colder of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington Division Office; Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office; and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III, Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, from February 2015 through December 2016, Franklin, along with his co-conspirators, Darryl Eugene Hill, Marvin Leon Young, Joseph Darren Brooks, Thomas Larvell Herbert, Brandon Darnell Bowman, Joseph Marlow Brooks, Jr., and Andre Antwon Montgomery, trafficked cocaine in the Prince George’s County and St. Mary’s County areas.

On December 15, 2016, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at a number of different locations that were part of the narcotics organization, including Hill’s, Young’s and Franklin’s residences. Law enforcement officers seized approximately 34 bricks of cocaine weighing around 33 kilograms, with an approximate street value of $1,566,168 from Hill’s residence. At Franklin’s residence, law enforcement officers located seven cans with false bottoms; $3,366 in U.S. currency from drug proceeds, a gun cleaning kit, .380 caliber shotgun shells, a loaded Bersa Firestorm .380 semi-automatic pistol bearing serial number 882491, and a loaded Mossberg Mod 88 12 gauge shotgun. In addition, two vehicles located at Franklin’s residence contained hidden compartments used to conduct the drug transactions.

On December 19, 2016, law enforcement officers executed a second search warrant on another vehicle belonging to Franklin. During the course of this search, law enforcement officers located 3,845 grams of cocaine in various bags; a digital scale containing cocaine residue; $57,625 in U.S. currency representing proceeds of drug transactions; a loaded black Beretta PX4 Storm 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, and fourteen 9mm bullets. These items were found within a locked safe in the hatchback area of the car.

According to his plea agreement, Franklin told law enforcement officers that he had been selling cocaine for about seven years, and admitted that he used the hidden compartments in his cars to store money and drugs. Franklin noted that he typically sold narcotics to “the Country Boys,” a reference to his co-conspirators, Young and Brooks, who operated in the St. Mary’s County area.

Prior to his December 15, 2016 arrest, Franklin had sustained convictions in Prince George’s County for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine in 2003, 2010 and 2013, which made him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Erin Pulice, Leah Bressack, and Menaka Kalaskar who prosecuted this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case.

