Fort Washington Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Washington Road and Kaine Place in Waldorf.

Investigation showed the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on Old Washington Road when he struck the side of a tractor-trailer that was backing into a business.

A female passenger in the car, Gloria Holley Donawa, 69, of Fort Washington, had critical injuries and was transported to a hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old male, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 38-year-old male, were not injured.

PFC P. E. McPherson of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

