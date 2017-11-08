Fort Washington Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

November 8, 2017

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Washington Road and Kaine Place in Waldorf.

Investigation showed the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on Old Washington Road when he struck the side of a tractor-trailer that was backing into a business.

A female passenger in the car, Gloria Holley Donawa, 69, of Fort Washington, had critical injuries and was transported to a hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old male, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 38-year-old male, were not injured.

PFC P. E. McPherson of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.


This entry was posted on November 8, 2017 at 2:08 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Prince George's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.