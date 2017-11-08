Waldorf Man Arrested for Carjacking After Attempting to Steal Car Occupied by Driver and 6-Year-Old Girl

November 8, 2017
Arthur Lewis Gantt, 51, of Waldorf

On Saturday, November 4, 2017,  at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a carjacking.

Investigation revealed the victim was parked in front of the business, waiting for her daughter to finish work when a male subject approached and entered her vehicle. The victim’s 6-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat. A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect.

When Patrol Officers arrived, the suspect was still in the vehicle.

Arthur Lewis Gantt, 51, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with the carjacking. PFC M. Nauman investigated.

