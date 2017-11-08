Maryland State Police Continue Hit-And-Run Investigation In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run reported Monday night in College Park.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian on southbound I-495/95 south of Goodluck Road in Lanham.

A witness on the scene said that a tractor-trailer drove onto the right shoulder and struck the rear driver side portion of the victim’s vehicle and then struck the pedestrian that was standing on the right shoulder near his disabled vehicle.

The victim was identified Josue Exsau Vasquez, 28, of Washington, D.C. He sustained a laceration to his head, arm and leg and was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. According to investigators, the unknown tractor-trailer failed to stop and was not located. Witnesses were unable to provide any information on the striking tractor-trailer.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack. The investigation is continuing.

