Robert (Bob) T. Chilcoate, 78 – March 12, 1939 – November 3, 2017.

Bob passed quietly and peacefully at home after a short illness. Currently living on the water in Tall Timbers, MD, he was originally from Beltsville, MD. Bob retired from Bell Atlantic in 1991 after a 31 year career. He loved his golf, fishing, yard work and wood working. But his greatest joy and always put first was his family. Bob was a devoted husband, amazing father, proud grandfather and loving great-grandfather.

Survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois (Pettit) Chilcoate, daughter Tammy (Chilcoate) & son-in-law Paul McNeel, Grandsons Kyle McNeel, Kirk & wife Crystal McNeel, daughter-in-law Neicie Guthrie-Chilcoate, step-grandchildren Skylar, Zach and Addison, 7 step-great-grandchildren, and brothers Carl (Buster) & Leah Chilcoate and Warren (Buddy) & Jeannie Chilcoate. Predeceased by parents William (Chile) & Jeanette Chilcoate, brother Billy Chilcoate, son Bryan Chilcoate and great-grandson Lucian.

A memorial service will be planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.