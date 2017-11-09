Mary McCoy Marinelli, 56, of Lusby, Maryland passed away on November 3, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on September 16, 1961 to the late Robert McCoy and Elizabeth Steinbach McCoy. She graduated from Oxon Hill Senior High School in 1979 and began working for the Federal Trade Commission and then worked for Navy contractors until her retirement in 2011. She was also the owner of For Fitness Sake in Lusby. She loved to dance, play Keno and lottery scratch offs, watch I Love Lucy, cheer on the Washington Redskins and she loved her job and her dog, Missy. She also enjoyed vacationing at the beach and in the mountains.

Mary is survived by her sons, Nicholas Marinelli and Anthony Marinelli and her daughter, Amber Marinelli; her sisters, Dorothy McCoy and Dawn McCoy and her grandchildren, Nicholas Marinelli II and Kaiden Marinelli.

A Life Celebration Visitation will be on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to: Calvert Animal Welfare League, 1040 N. Prince Frederick Blvd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.