Barbara Margaret Stortzum, 87, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on November 3, 2017 in Solomons, MD.

Barbara was born on September 7, 1930 to Elmer and Agnes Drew. She was predeceased by her husband Donald J. Stortzum. She is survived by her sons David Stortzum, of St. Leonard, MD; Alan Stortzum, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Russell Stortzum, of Chesapeake Beach, MD,; and Bradley Stortzum of La Plata, MD.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial visitation on November 16, 2017 from 10 – 11 AM at the RAUSCH Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD 20676. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.