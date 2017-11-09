Dylan Scot Wright-Larson, 25

Dylan Scot Wright-Larson passed away at the age of 25, on Friday November 3rd, 2017. Dylan was born on Saturday July 25th, 1992 in Laurel Maryland to Samantha Wright and Jason E. White.

Dylan is survived by his loving parents, Jimmy and Samantha Sickle, Mark and Denise Larson, his sister Kayla Sickle, brothers Ryan, Aiden and Liam. Grandmothers Linda Maier and Wilma Sickle. And countless Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends. Dylan is now with his father Jason Edward White, grandmother Elaine Larson, and grandfathers Robert Lee Wright, and Robert Lewis Sickle.