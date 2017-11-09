Maryland Casinos Generate $133.2 Million in Revenue During October

MGM National Harbor leads way at nearly $52 million

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced October 2017 revenue numbers for the state’s six casinos: Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City, Casino at Ocean Downs in Worcester County, Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County, Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County. Maryland’s casinos totaled $133,235,700 in revenue during October 2017 – an increase of $37,746,676, or 39.5%, compared to the October 2016 figure of $95,489,024.

In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, which opened on Dec. 8, 2016, statewide casino revenue in October 2017 decreased by $14,206,270, or 14.9%.

MGM National Harbor generated $51,952,946 from both slot machines and table games in October. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in October at MGM National Harbor was: $306.23 for slot machines, $5,760.91 for banked table games and $1,450.44 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 2,854 slot machines and 168 (129 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Live! Casino totaled $45,833,921 from both slot machines and table games in October. Live! Casino’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $243.25 for slot machines, $3,588.58 for banked table games and $741.84 for non-banked table games. October 2017 revenue at Live! Casino decreased by $7,388,228, or 13.9%, from October 2016. Live! Casino operates 3,879 slot machines and 190 (138 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $19,576,537 from both slot machines and table games in October. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $181.75 for slot machines, $1,393.04 for banked table games and $701.55 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s October 2017 revenue decreased by $7,056,743, or 26.5%, from October 2016. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,203 slot machines and 177 (154 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $5,932,189 from both slot machines and table games in October. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $200.81 for slot machines, $1,777.89 for banked table games and $394.66 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s October 2017 revenue decreased by $42,489, or 0.7%, from October 2016. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 21 (13 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $5,293,932 from slot machines in October, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $213.25. Casino at Ocean Downs’ October 2017 revenue increased by $356,405, or 7.2%, from October 2016. Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines and does not have table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,646,176 from both slot machines and table games in October. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $191.62 for slot machines and $1,310.91 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s October 2017 revenue decreased by $75,216, or 1.6%, from October 2016. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

