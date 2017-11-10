UPDATE: Critically Missing Juvenile LOCATED – St. Mary’s County –

November 10, 2017

11/10/2017: The missing Juvenile has been located.

11/9/2017: Melanie Brianne Hammett, age fourteen, of California, was reported missing on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Hammett is 5’4 and weighs 115lbs; she has brown hair and brown eyes.

At this time Hammett is considered critically missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118, or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).


This entry was posted on November 10, 2017 at 8:18 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.