UPDATE: Critically Missing Juvenile LOCATED – St. Mary’s County

11/10/2017: The missing Juvenile has been located.

11/9/2017: Melanie Brianne Hammett, age fourteen, of California, was reported missing on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Hammett is 5’4 and weighs 115lbs; she has brown hair and brown eyes.

At this time Hammett is considered critically missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118, or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

