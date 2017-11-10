Leonardtown Woman Arrested for First Degree Assault

November 10, 2017
Shuree Sinese Weems, 36, of Leonardtown

On November 7, 2017, Cpl. Carberry of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Lawrence Avenue, in Leonardtown, in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival the victim was contacted and was observed to have sustained a laceration to their right arm.

Investigation revealed the victim had been stabbed by Shuree Sinese Weems, 36, of Leonardtown.

Weems was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

The victim’s injury was not incapacitating.

