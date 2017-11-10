UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

UPDATE – Official Police Press Release – 11/10/2017: On Thursday, November 9, 2017, at approximately 6:3o p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Kessler Way, in Lexington Park, for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Based on the severity of injuries, a request for the Collision Reconstruction Unit was made.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Robert McCarson, 30, of Ridge, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when it struck the rear of a 2005 Honda Pilot, operated by Michael Tapia, 48, of Beaver Creek, Ohio. The Honda proceeded across the centerline and left the roadway entering the wood line, striking several trees. Both McCarson, and Tapia were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter to an area trauma center. A female passenger in McCarson’s vehicle was taken by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and two minor children were flown to Children’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.

At this time, all involved parties are in stable condition or have been released from the hospital. At this time speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and has not provided a statement, is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031.

11/9/2017: On Thursday, November 9, 2017, patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Three Notch Road, in the area Florence Way, in Lexington Park, for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Units arrived on scene to discover three vehicles involved.

Due to the severity of the injuries, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and will provide more information as it becomes available.