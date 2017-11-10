Piney Point Man Arrested for Rape and Assault of Fourteen-Year-Old Girl

In July 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving an adult male and a fourteen-year-old female. The investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

Investigation revealed Philip Charles Edwards Jr., 54, of Piney Point, met the juvenile during the summer of 2016. Through the course of their contact, Edwards propositioned the juvenile, and engaged in a sexual act with the juvenile against her will.

The facts of this investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County on November 1, 2017. As a result an arrest warrant was issued for Edwards charging him with the following criminal violations:

• Rape Second Degree

• Sex Offense Third Degree

• Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

• Assault Second Degree

On November 10, 2017, Edwards was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to await a bond review.

Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is asked to contact Detective Corporal Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, extension *1996 or by e-mail at Melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

