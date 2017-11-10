Hoyer Releases Statement on Veterans Day

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement on November 9, 2017, in recognition of Veterans Day, which is observed tomorrow, Friday, November 10:

“On Veterans Day, families and communities gather to honor the service and sacrifices of those who have worn the uniform of our nation. For those who bear the physical and mental scars of war we pay a special tribute, and we pledge to continue caring for them in recognition of all they have given to secure our freedom. Let us never forget the debt we owe to all who have served – on this day and every day.

“There is much we can learn from our nation’s veterans. Those who have served understand the meaning of duty and honor, selflessness and humility. They know what it means to put country first and to see not the differences that separate us but the commonalities that bind us as Americans. In our deeply divided country, I hope we can use this opportunity to draw inspiration from our veterans and recognize that we are one nation, united by common dreams and a common flag.

“I will continue to work to make certain the new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Charlotte Hall, and its satellite location in Lexington Park, moves forward. These facilities are long overdue, and will ensure our veterans have access to high-quality health care in Southern Maryland.”

