Bowie Retailer Sells $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Winner has top-prize ticket from Nov. 8 drawing

Stop everything and check your Bonus Match 5 ticket if you bought it at Highbridge Village Market in Bowie for the Nov. 8 drawing. You may be $50,000 richer!

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the player holding the top-prize winning ticket, which matches the five numbers of 3, 4, 7, 8 and 10; the Bonus Ball was 36. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. The winner has 182 days to claim the prize and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The Prince George’s County retailer is also a winner; the Lottery will give the store located at 6021 High Bridge Road a bonus of $500 for selling the lucky ticket.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!